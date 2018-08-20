Clear

Frontier suspends pilot in connection with social media comments on transgender student

Frontier Airlines has suspended a pilot over Facebook comments he is accused of making about a transgender s...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 9:19 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 9:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Frontier Airlines has suspended a pilot over Facebook comments he is accused of making about a transgender student, officials said Monday. The posts were among several that led a rural Oklahoma school district to close for two days last week.

The pilot, who was not identified by the airline, was suspended August 13, a day after the airline said it learned of the comments about the seventh-grade student made in a Facebook group for parents in the Achille Public Schools system.

Air transportation

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Education

Facebook

Internet and WWW

Sex and gender issues

Social media

Society

Students and student life

Technology

Transgender persons

Transportation and warehousing

The airline did not say if the unidentified pilot was a parent in the district, which is southeast of Oklahoma City. Frontier officials are investigating.

"Frontier Airlines prides itself on setting an example as a respectful workplace and we do not condone discrimination. We have long-established standards of conduct, to which all employees must agree to adhere, that among other things require people to act in a professional manner and to treat each other with genuine respect and kindness, the airline said.

The incident started when the transgender student used the middle school girl's bathroom this year, according to Achille Public Schools Superintendent Rick Beene. The student had used the staff bathroom in previous years at the district elementary school.

Two parents complained about the girl's use of the bathroom in a private Facebook group, which was not affiliated with the school, according to Beene.

The threats against the girl escalated in severity and number when someone made the "Achille ISD Parents Group" public, Beene said. Some threats were traced to other parts of Oklahoma and Texas, the superintendent said.

Facebook commenters called the seventh grader "it" and "thing," according to CNN affiliate KXII.

"That's scary," Brandy Rose, the girl's mother, told the station at the time. "These are adults making threats to a child. I don't understand it."

The Facebook page appears to have since been deleted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

El Nino, What Is It

Image

Thundershowers continue, cloudy, warm and muggy.

Image

Hey Kevin August 20th

Image

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Image

Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

Image

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Image

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

Image

NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Image

New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Lyford Y Progress continues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities