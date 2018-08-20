Clear

Nixon WH counsel John Dean responds to Trump calling him a 'rat'

Nixon White House counsel John Dean responds to Trump attacking him on Twitter, calling him a "rat."

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 8:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 9:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump "has got a real problem" after the latest revelations regarding White House counsel Don McGahn's interviews with special counsel investigators, according to John Dean, who served in the same role for President Richard Nixon.

CNN has reported McGahn's lawyers did not give Trump's lawyers a full debriefing on McGahn's interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, according to a person familiar with the matter. The New York Times reported this past weekend that McGahn met with the special counsel for a total of 30 hours over the past nine months.

"I think that's a lot of testimony, that's a lot of visiting, and that's just the bottom of what they know," Dean said Monday in an interview on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper." "It could well have been much more than that. It appears to have been ongoing. So, I think Trump has got a real problem here. And I'm not sure how he's going to handle it."

On Sunday, Trump referenced Dean in a Twitter post lashing out at a Times report from the day before, claiming it falsely said McGahn must be "a John Dean type 'RAT" for giving hours of testimony to the special counsel, and adding that he "allowed him and all others to testify," referring to McGahn.

Dean is known for his cooperation with prosecutors during the Watergate investigation after serving as White House counsel for Nixon.

CNN also reported on Sunday that, according to a source, during the three interviews with the special counsel team, McGahn did not provide incriminating information about the President.

"I don't think we ought to prejudge what he did or did not do until we know what that is," Dean noted.

"It's incriminating sometimes just to provide a timeline, which he was in a position to do," Dean said. "It could be incriminating to explain what was happening that didn't appear to be wrongdoing, but when you put it in the larger picture it completes part of a puzzle that prosecutors couldn't get elsewhere."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

El Nino, What Is It

Image

Thundershowers continue, cloudy, warm and muggy.

Image

Hey Kevin August 20th

Image

Bloomfield implements new technology in the classroom

Image

Sullivan County cemetery receives listing on National Register of Historic Places

Image

Program rewards good behavior at Illinois school

Image

Drinks to your door? Local liquor store offers delivery service

Image

NEW DETAILS: Police, Feds seize hundreds of guns and over 100,000 of ammo during Friday raid

Image

New technology allowed 911 services to go smoothly at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Lyford Y Progress continues

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities