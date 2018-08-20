Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amazon hires star cardiologist as it pushes deeper into health care

Amazon has hired a top cardiologist as it broadens its involvement in the health care industry.Maulik...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon has hired a top cardiologist as it broadens its involvement in the health care industry.

Maulik Majmudar, who is also associate director of the Healthcare Transformation Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital, announced on Twitter that he is moving to "an exciting and challenging role @amazon."

Majmudar did not specify what his job at Amazon would be. The tech giant mostly has kept quiet about its foray into health care.

Neither Majmudar nor Amazon immediately returned request for comment.

Amazon announced in June that it is buying the online pharmacy PillPack, which has pharmacy licenses in all 50 states. The company delivers drugs to customers in pre-sorted doses designed to make it easier for people to take multiple medications a day. The move could accelerate Amazon's long-rumored move into the pharmaceutical business.

Earlier this year, the retail titan teamed up with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to reduce the health care costs of the companies and their employees. The venture, which has yet to be named, hired renowned surgeon and writer Atul Gawande as CEO.

The retailer also has rolled out a line of private label over-the-counter medicines, and is building a business selling a wide array of medical supplies to doctors, dentists and hospitals. The company has a team working on developing employee health clinics, too, according to CNBC.

Majmudar has long worked at the intersection of health care and technology. The Healthcare Transformation Lab says it looks to "improve the experience and value of healthcare for patients and providers through collaborative innovation." It also focuses on digital health, including mobile and wearable devices and data analytics.

Majmudar, who earned his medical degree at Northwestern University, is also a lecturer and visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

He is also medical adviser at Biofourmis, a start up focusing on monitoring patients remotely, and HiLabs, which focuses on health care data mining. He previously served as founding member and chief clinical officer at Quanttus, which unsuccessfully tried to develop a wrist-based app that monitors blood pressure.

He is leaving all that behind to focus on Amazon, but his tweet suggests the company has big, global plans.

"The one and only reason I am taking on this opportunity is the possibility of making a truly meaningful impact on the health and wellbeing of hundreds of millions of individuals throughout the world," he tweeted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities