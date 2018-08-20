Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Melania Trump confirms her first big solo trip as first lady, to Africa

Melania Trump announced Monday afternoon that she will go to Africa in October for her first major solo trip...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Melania Trump announced Monday afternoon that she will go to Africa in October for her first major solo trip since becoming first lady.

"This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history," the first lady said in a statement. "We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another."

Africa

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Melania Trump

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

The Associated Press was first to report her travel plans.

In January, CNN reported that President Donald Trump, at a closed-door meeting at the White House, bemoaned the influx of immigrants from what he deemed "s---hole countries" in Africa, according to sources.

The first lady's trip to Africa -- where she plans to visit several countries, to be announced in coming weeks -- will take place more than a year after her first solo international trip, which was to Toronto. Last September she attended the Invictus Games there, an athletic event hosted by Britain's Prince Harry.

Though she has visited many international destinations while accompanying President Donald Trump -- including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, France, Poland, Turkey, China, South Korea, Japan, England and Belgium -- she had yet to branch out on her own for a significant journey.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities