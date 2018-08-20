Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Venezuela issues new currency in attempt to boost its wobbling economy

Venezuela issued a new currency Monday in an attempt to bolster its nose-diving economyThe troubled c...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Venezuela issued a new currency Monday in an attempt to bolster its nose-diving economy

The troubled country is rolling out the bolivar soberano, or the sovereign bolivar -- a new currency with five fewer zeroes than its longtime currency, the bolivar. The sovereign bolivar will be pegged to a cryptocurrency called the o.

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Currencies

Economy and economic indicators

Latin America

Money, banknotes and coins

South America

The Americas

Venezuela

The purpose is to drop the bolivar's value more than 90% and simplify transactions in the hyperinflationary Venezuelan economy.

The sovereign bolivar will be worth 100,000 old bolivares.

A bank holiday was declared Monday, with banks remaining closed even as the new currency was to take effect.

On Friday, President Nicolas Maduro announced new economic measures to go into effect starting Monday, including a 60-fold increase in the minimum wage that will take effect September 1.

Maduro said the government will provide assistance on the minimum wage increase for 90 days but employers are nervous they won't have enough money to pay their staff.

This comes as an economic crisis is driving a mass migration out of Venezuela, where residents now live with food shortages, overcrowded hospitals, inflation and political turmoil.

The International Monetary Fund says Venezuela's inflation may hit 1 million percent by the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities