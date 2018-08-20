Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump goes after the Fed again: 'I should be given some help'

President Donald Trump is chastising the Federal Reserve chairman yet again.In an ...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump is chastising the Federal Reserve chairman yet again.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump said he is "not thrilled" with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates, arguing the central bank should do more to help the US economy.

"I'm not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I'm not thrilled," said the president, who himself appointed Powell to lead the central bank. "I should be given some help by the Fed."

Trump used similar language when he criticized the Fed in a July interview with CNBC.

Presidents have historically avoided commenting on Fed policies. The central bank is designed to be independent from political interference.

A Fed spokesperson declined to comment.

Since Trump took office, the Fed has raised rates five times, including twice this year under Powell.

The Fed has been carefully and gradually raising rates over the past several years to keep inflation in check and to prevent the economy from overheating.

The central bank is expected to raise rates at least two more times this year, citing a solid economy with fewer Americans out of work. It has also penciled in three more rate hikes in 2019.

Despite criticism from the White House, economists give the Powell-led Fed very high marks.

Nearly eight in 10 economists believe the Fed's interest rate policies are "about right," according to a survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics. That's the highest in 11 years.

On the other hand, Trump's trade wars and efforts to speed up the an already healthy economy have drawn skepticism.

More than 90% of economists surveyed by NABE fear the administration's use of tariffs will hurt the American economy. Seven out of 10 say fiscal policy — the federal government's approach to taxes and spending — is "too stimulative."

The president nominated Powell last year to replace former Fed Chair Janet Yellen. He took on the job earlier this year; his term expires in 2021.

"Am I happy with my choice?" Trump told Reuters, referencing Powell. "I'll let you know in seven years."

Asked by Reuters whether he believes in the independence of the Fed, the president said, "I believe in the Fed doing what's good for the country."

In an interview with American Public Media's "Marketplace" radio show in July, Powell said he was "deeply committed" to maintaining the Fed's tradition of preserving its independence from political concerns.

"We do our work in a strictly nonpolitical way, based on detailed analysis, which we put on the record transparently, and we don't take political considerations into account," Powell said in the interview.

Powell is expected to speak on Friday at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

— CNNMoney's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities