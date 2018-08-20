Clear

Apple pulls gambling apps criticized by Chinese state media

Apple has removed illegal gambling apps from its platform in China.Gambling apps have come under heav...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apple has removed illegal gambling apps from its platform in China.

Gambling apps have come under heavy criticism from state media. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported last month that "a large number" of apps on the Apple platform had exposed users to "fake lotteries" and gambling.

CCTV said in an updated report over the weekend that Apple had pulled a "large number" of apps, reporting that as many as 25,000 were removed from the App Store.

Apple declined to comment Monday on the number of apps it had removed.

"Gambling apps are illegal and not allowed on the App Store in China," the company said in a statement.

"We have already removed many apps and developers for trying to distribute illegal gambling apps on our App Store, and we are vigilant in our efforts to find these and stop them from being on the App Store," it added.

Apple is the latest major tech firm to be caught in a crackdown on content in China.

In recent months, homegrown Chinese tech companies have been targeted by Chinese authorities over content hosted on their platforms. Shares in Tencent took a hit last week after one of its online games was banned by regulators.

It's not the first time Apple has come under scrutiny over its operations in China.

The US company stoked privacy concerns earlier this year after moving iCloud accounts registered in mainland China to state-run Chinese servers.

In 2017, it took down several apps that had provided virtual private networks (VPNs) to users in China, allowing them to access online services typically censored by Beijing such as Facebook and Google.

-- Yong Xiong contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities