Clear

Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves got married during 'Dracula'

But are they registered anywhere?Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves may have tied the knot for re...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 12:59 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 12:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

But are they registered anywhere?

Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves may have tied the knot for real in Romania while filming "Bram Stoker's Dracula" in 1992.

Celebrities

Keanu Reeves

Winona Ryder

"We actually got married in 'Dracula,'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life."

The pair have reunited for a new film, the romantic comedy "Destination Wedding." The occasion caused Ryder to reflect on their past project, which included a wedding scene for their characters.

"In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest," she said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Like many husbands, Reeves' memory was a little fuzzier. He asked the "Stranger Things" star whether they had actually said yes during the ceremony.

"Don't you remember that?" Ryder said to Reeves. "It was on Valentine's Day."

Reeves responded "Oh my gosh, we're married."

So ... congrats to the happy couple.

"Destination Wedding" opens in theaters on August 31.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities