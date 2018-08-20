Clear

Dem Rep. Swalwell eyeing presidential run in 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday morning he is planning to consider a 2020 run for president after the midterm...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday morning he is planning to consider a 2020 run for president after the midterms.

"I'm going to do all I can, first, to win my way back to Congress ... and then after the midterms, Poppy, I am going to consider it," Swalwell, a California Democrat, told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "Newsroom." Swalwell has reportedly visited Iowa -- which votes first in the presidential primary season and is a magnet for would-be White House hopefuls -- 10 times over the past year and a half.

Elections and campaigns

Eric Swalwell

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Political organizations

US Democratic Party

US political parties

2020 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Swalwell maintained that his priority is the 2018 midterms, where he is "helping candidates who are stepping up to protect our health care, protect paychecks, and protect the democracy."

The California Democrat accused President Donald Trump of taking "a wrecking ball to just so many freedoms" afforded to Americans like himself, though he also addressed criticism leveled at Democrats.

He responded to young Democratic candidates and lawmakers who have criticized Democratic leadership for being, in Harlow's words, "too old and too white," and those who have pledged not to support Rep. Nancy Pelosi for speaker if Democrats take control of the House in November.

"I'm supporting Nancy Pelosi, but I've heard Nancy Pelosi tell those candidates, 'You do what you have to do,'" he said.

The 37-year-old continued, "I think there's room in our party for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Danny O'Connor and others. I look forward to welcoming them and these are problems that we would love to have because that means we're in the majority and we have to figure out who our speaker's going to be."

"The Democratic Party is going to need to get faces and people who can speak to people in their 40s, to people in their 20s," he said, noting what he said were similarities between the number of fresh, young candidates running now and those "Watergate babies" who "stepped up because they saw what was happening to their country" during Richard Nixon's presidency.

"I'm going to consider it, but again, right now, the best way to cut our time in hell in half is to win Congress, and we shouldn't look beyond that," Swalwell said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities