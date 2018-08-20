Clear

Chicago records 58 shootings in less than 3 days

Chicago records 58 shootings in less than 3 days

In this city, someone gets shot an average of about once per hour.

That was the sobering reality in Chicago this weekend, when at least 58 people were shot between Friday afternoon and late Sunday night, according to the Chicago Police Major Incident Notification System.

Five of those shooting victims died -- including two teenagers found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found their bodies late Sunday night after their cell phones pinged near Golden Gate Park, CNN affiliate WBBM reported. They were reported missing Friday.

Another five people were injured in a shooting after a softball game Sunday night, CNN affiliate WGN reported.

Players and their friends had gathered after the game near 74th Street and Dante Avenue when a man inside a black van suddenly showed up and started firing at the group.

No arrests have been reported. Police are expected to release a statement later Monday about this weekend's bloodshed.

But Mayor Rahm Emanuel has already vented his frustration about the gun violence in his city. In the first weekend of August, Chicago had 66 shootings -- including 12 killings.

"We as a city, in every corner, have an accountability and a responsibility. If you know who did this, be a neighbor, speak up," Emanuel said earlier this month.

He dismissed the notion that hotter weather will lead to more violence.

"You can talk about the weather, but the weather didn't pull the trigger. You can talk about jobs, and they count, but in parts of the city where there aren't jobs, people did not pull the trigger," he said.

"There are values. There are too many guns on the street, too many people with criminal records on the street, and there is a shortage of values about what is right and what is wrong."

