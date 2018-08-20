Clear

Europe is preparing another crackdown on Big Tech

Europe is preparing legislation designed to rid social media platforms of terrorist content.The Europ...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 11:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Europe is preparing legislation designed to rid social media platforms of terrorist content.

The European Commission said Monday that it was drafting new rules after concluding that a voluntary program wasn't working. It had previously asked tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, to remove terrorist propaganda within an hour.

"With regards to terrorist content, the results have been positive but progress is not sufficient," said a spokesperson for the Commission.

The legislation, which will be proposed later this year, is the latest in a series of European efforts to bring tech companies under increased regulation. EU data protection rules that came into effect in May have already changed how tech companies around the world collect and handle personal data.

EU lawmakers are now turning their attention to social media content.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which is owned by Google, agreed in 2016 to review and remove a majority of hate speech within 24 hours. The category includes racist, violent or illegal posts.

Related: Twitter CEO commits to fixing the platform's 'toxic' content problem

The Commission told social media platforms in March to take down terrorist content within an hour of it being flagged, warning that new laws could be written if the companies did not comply. EU officials said they would give tech firms three months to report back.

The new draft legislation has not been released but could include penalties such as steep fines. It would have to be approved by lawmakers and EU member countries.

Facebook and Google declined to comment.

Both US platforms previously said they were making progress on monitoring and dealing with problematic content in Europe, where many countries have strict regulations against hate speech.

Google said it would have 10,000 people working to address content that might violate its policies by 2018.

Facebook said in April that it had boosted its counter-terrorism team by 50 to 200 people. It said it removed 1.9 million pieces of ISIS and al Qaeda content in the first quarter, double the amount from the previous three months.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

The Commission could follow the model used by Germany. A new law that came into effect in January gives German authorities the power to fine social media companies as much as €50 million ($60 million) if they fail to remove hate speech posts quickly.

The German ministry of justice said Monday that while there might have been individual cases brought before regional courts, none of the big tech companies have been fined so far.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Untold story of Curious George

Image

Back to school bash takes stress off families, prepares kids for new school year

Image

Back to School Sunday continues at Northside Community Church

Image

People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

Image

Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project

Image

Local economic boost already seen by vendors at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Many travel to Wabash Valley for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

More road closures at Lyford Y Monday

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

Image

Local Vietnam veteran with ALS accomplishes dream at Terre Haute Air Show

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities