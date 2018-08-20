Clear

2 killed in Texas workplace shooting

A female shooter and a male employee were shot and killed early Monday at a distribution plant in Texas, a M...

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 8:26 AM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 8:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A female shooter and a male employee were shot and killed early Monday at a distribution plant in Texas, a Missouri City spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Ben E. Keith food distribution plant, Missouri City Police Capt. Paul Poulton said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Labor and employment

North America

Safety issues and practices

Shootings

Society

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

United States

Violence in society

Workplace health and safety

Workplace violence

Another employee was also shot and was transported to a hospital, Poulton said.

Officers are still in the process of conducting secondary searches of the facility. An investigation will be ongoing for some time, the captain said.

Missouri City is in the Houston metro area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Standing for Those Who Can't"

Image

Local Vietnam veteran with ALS accomplishes dream at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Chances for rain in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon.

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Crabtree wins 100

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities