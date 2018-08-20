2 killed in Texas workplace shooting

A female shooter and a male employee were shot and killed early Monday at a distribution plant in Texas, a Missouri City spokeswoman said.
Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Ben E. Keith food distribution plant, Missouri City Police Capt. Paul Poulton said.
Another employee was also shot and was transported to a hospital, Poulton said.
Officers are still in the process of conducting secondary searches of the facility. An investigation will be ongoing for some time, the captain said.
Missouri City is in the Houston metro area.
