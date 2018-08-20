Coalition service member killed in helicopter crash in Iraq

A coalition service member was killed and several others injured when their helicopter crashed Sunday night in Iraq, according to a statement by the US-led coalition.

All personnel on the aircraft were recovered and three were evacuated for treatment. The nationality of the service member killed isn't known at this time.

"The aircraft was conducting a partnered counterterrorism mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve," said a statement Monday by the coalition, which is fighting ISIS in the region.

According to the coalition, the incident is being investigated but there aren't indications the crash was caused by hostile fire.