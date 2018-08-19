The White House rejected Turkey's offer to release an American pastor in exchange for forgiveness of billions of dollars in US fines on a Turkish bank, expressing that other matters would be considered only after Andrew Brunson is released, a senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal.
The rejection could lead to the US imposing additional sanctions against Turkey sometime this week, the Journal reported. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the United States is willing to do so if Brunson isn't released.
Andrew Brunson
Companies
Continents and regions
Donald Trump
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Misc people
News Corp
North America
Political Figures - US
The Americas
The Wall Street Journal
Turkey
United States
US federal government
White House
"A real NATO ally wouldn't have arrested Brunson in the first place," the senior White House official told the Journal, referencing how Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Brunson's incarceration in a Turkish prison has soured the two countries' relationship, sparking a crisis that has contributed to a sharp decline in Turkey's currency.
On Friday, a Turkish high criminal court rejected Brunson's appeal to be released from house arrest and allowed to travel abroad after his appeal was rejected by a lower court.
Later that day, Trump tweeted, "Turkey has taken advantage of the United States for many years. They are now holding our wonderful Christian Pastor, who I must now ask to represent our Country as a great patriot hostage. We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!"
The North Carolina pastor has been held in Turkey since 2016 after being accused of helping plot a coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Related Content
- Wall Street Journal: White House rejects Turkey's offer for pastor's release
- Turkey rejects US pastor Brunson's release
- Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief steps down
- Turkish courts release detainees but reject US pastor's appeal
- Turkish high court rejects appeal for US pastor Brunson's release
- Why Wall Street loved Gary Cohn inside the White House
- Donald Trump's 56 most unforgettable lines from his Wall Street Journal interview
- Wall Street Journal: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen under investigation for possible tax fraud
- Wall Street Journal to Maddow: We didn't 'bury' our Trump scoop
- Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey over pastor