Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wall Street Journal: White House rejects Turkey's offer for pastor's release

The White House rejected Turkey's offer to release an American pastor in exchange for forgiveness of billion...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The White House rejected Turkey's offer to release an American pastor in exchange for forgiveness of billions of dollars in US fines on a Turkish bank, expressing that other matters would be considered only after Andrew Brunson is released, a senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal.

The rejection could lead to the US imposing additional sanctions against Turkey sometime this week, the Journal reported. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the United States is willing to do so if Brunson isn't released.

Andrew Brunson

Companies

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

News Corp

North America

Political Figures - US

The Americas

The Wall Street Journal

Turkey

United States

US federal government

White House

"A real NATO ally wouldn't have arrested Brunson in the first place," the senior White House official told the Journal, referencing how Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Brunson's incarceration in a Turkish prison has soured the two countries' relationship, sparking a crisis that has contributed to a sharp decline in Turkey's currency.

On Friday, a Turkish high criminal court rejected Brunson's appeal to be released from house arrest and allowed to travel abroad after his appeal was rejected by a lower court.

Later that day, Trump tweeted, "Turkey has taken advantage of the United States for many years. They are now holding our wonderful Christian Pastor, who I must now ask to represent our Country as a great patriot hostage. We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!"

The North Carolina pastor has been held in Turkey since 2016 after being accused of helping plot a coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities