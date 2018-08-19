Clear

MTV VMAs 2018: What we know about music's most unpredictable show

The occasionally controversial and always unpredictable MTV's Video Music Awards will be presented Monday ni...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The occasionally controversial and always unpredictable MTV's Video Music Awards will be presented Monday night at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

From Beyoncé and Cardi B to J-Lo and Jay-Z, here's what we know about the Moonman trophies, tributes and must-watch performances in the works.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Entertainment and arts awards

Media industry

MTV Networks

Music

Music and dance

Music awards

Music industry

Viacom Inc

Cardi B

Celebrities

Jay-Z

Who's nominated?

Cardi B will open the show and is leads in the Moonman race with ten nominations. It's been an eventful year for the rapper dominating the charts, dropping her album "Invasion of Privacy" in March, and then becoming a new mother this summer. Beyoncé and Jay-Z trail closely with eight nominations, followed by Childish Gambino with seven. You can read the full list of the nominees here.

Celebrating Jenny from the block

Jennifer Lopez is being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Previous winners include Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Madonna and Pink. Lopez will also take the stage to perform -- a first at the show since 2001. The singer is nominated in two VMA categories for her new single "Dinero."

The performances

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj are some of the other scheduled performers. Though MTV hasn't made any official announcements on a tribute to Aretha Franklin, it seems likely the Queen of Soul will be honored in some way.

Who's hosting?

When it comes to this show, expect the unexpected. There's no host, but some of the announced presenters include Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Blake Lively.

Where to watch

The show will air live on MTV at 9pm EST/6 pm PST. The awards will air live on both coasts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Partly cloudy tonight, thunderstorms tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities