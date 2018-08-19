Clear

Aide with white nationalist ties has left WH

A speechwriter for President Donald Trump who attended a conference frequented by white nationalists has left the White House.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 5:01 PM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A speechwriter for President Donald Trump who attended a conference frequented by white nationalists has left the White House.

CNN's KFile reached out to the White House last week about Darren Beattie, a policy aide and speechwriter, who was listed as speaking at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club Conference.

The Mencken Club, which is named for the early 20th century journalist and satirist whose posthumously published diaries revealed racist views, is a small annual conference started in 2008 and regularly attended by well-known white nationalists such as Richard Spencer. The schedule for the 2016 conference listed panels and speeches by white nationalist Peter Brimelow and two writers, John Derbyshire and Robert Weissberg, who were both fired in 2012 from the conservative magazine National Review for espousing racist views.

Other speakers from the 2016 conference are regular contributors to the white nationalist website VDare. Jared Taylor, another leading white nationalist, can be heard at the conference in 2016 on Derbyshire's radio show along with Brimelow.

The White House, which asked CNN to hold off on the story for several days last week declined to say when Beattie left the White House. Beattie's email address at the White House, which worked until late Friday evening, was no longer active by Saturday.

"Mr. Beattie no longer works at the White House," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told CNN on Friday night. "We don't comment on personnel matters."

Beattie confirmed to CNN he spoke to the 2016 conference, saying his speech was not objectionable.

"In 2016 I attended the Mencken conference in question and delivered a stand-alone, academic talk titled 'The Intelligentsia and the Right.' I said nothing objectionable and stand by my remarks completely," he told CNN's KFile in an email on Saturday. "It was the honor of my life to serve in the Trump Administration. I love President Trump, who is a fearless American hero, and continue to support him one hundred percent. I have no further comment."

Beattie gained prominence in 2016 when as a visiting instructor in Duke University's political science department he signed on to a letter of academic scholars supporting Trump. He correctly predicted Trump would win the 2016 presidential election.

As a professor, Beattie wrote an editorial for Duke's student newspaper in support of the travel ban and has said he supported Trump's candidacy from the beginning, citing his position on immigration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities