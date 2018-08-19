Clear

Giuliani: Truth isn't truth

In a "Meet the Press" interview on NBC, President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani discusses the President potentially being called to testify in the Mueller probe.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 2:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, said Sunday that "truth isn't truth" when explaining that he won't let special counsel Robert Mueller rush Trump into testifying because he doesn't want investigators to trap the President into a lie.

"When you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he's going to tell the truth and he shouldn't worry, well, that's so silly because it's somebody's version of the truth. Not the truth," Giuliani told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday morning during "Meet the Press."

"Truth is truth," Todd said in response.

"No, no, it isn't truth," Giuliani said. "Truth isn't truth. The President of the United States says, "I didn't ..."

"Truth isn't truth?" Todd interjected. "Mr. Mayor, do you realize, what ... I think this is going to become a bad meme."

"No, no, no ... don't do this to me," Giuliani said.

"Don't do 'truth isn't truth' to me," Todd continues.

"Donald Trump says I didn't talk about [former national security adviser Michael] Flynn with [then-FBI Director James] Comey. Comey says you did talk about it. So tell me what the truth is," Giuliani said.

This isn't the first time in recent days that Giuliani has spoken about the truth and facts this way. During an appearance on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" on Tuesday evening, Giuliani told CNN's Chris Cuomo that facts are in the eye of the beholder.

"If fact [checking] is anything, we've never had anybody with the level of mendacity that he has. Not even close," Cuomo said of Trump.

"It's in the eye of the beholder," Giuliani responded.

"No, facts are not in the eye of the beholder," Cuomo said.

"Yes it is -- yes they are. Nowadays they are," Giuliani asserted.

The President's outside legal team for the special counsel investigation, which is headed up by Giuliani, replied to Mueller's proposal for terms of possible presidential testimony earlier this month, but the former New York mayor wouldn't disclose the details of his team's response.

Trump has said he is willing to speak with Mueller's team, but his legal team has expressed opposition to that possibility because they believe the special counsel's investigators could take what Trump says, if it differs from what others have laid out, as a lie.

"They have two pieces of evidence," Giuliani said to Todd on Sunday morning, explaining his stance. "Trump says I didn't tell them, and the other guy says that he did say it. Which is the truth? Maybe you know because you're a genius."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities