Clear

Elon Musk, in a 2:30 am tweet, tells Arianna Huffington he can't slow down

One entrepreneur to another, Arianna Huffington has some advice for Elon Musk. But he's not buying it....

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One entrepreneur to another, Arianna Huffington has some advice for Elon Musk. But he's not buying it.

The Tesla CEO is pushing back against Huffington's suggestion that he could better serve his company by changing how he works. In an open letter posted to her wellness website, Thrive Global, Huffington urged Musk to rethink his 120-hour work weeks, not taking any time off and sleeping in Tesla's factories.

"So Elon, the future of Tesla depends on you coming up with your masterpiece," Huffington wrote. "It doesn't depend on how many hours you're awake. Tesla — and the world (not to mention you and your beautiful children) — would be better off if you regularly built in time to refuel, recharge and reconnect with your exceptional reserves of creativity and your power to innovate."

Huffington, who sits on the board of Uber, said she applauds his "honesty and vulnerability in realizing that you need a new way of working."

Musk responded to Huffington's letter early Sunday morning in a tweet. "Ford & Tesla are the only 2 American car companies to avoid bankruptcy," he posted at 2:30 a.m. PT. 'I just got home from the factory. You think this is an option. It is not."

Huffington's open letter was published Friday, shortly after the New York Times ran a tearful interview with Musk. He said this has been "the most difficult and painful year" of his career, telling the Times he takes Ambien to help sleep. Musk's interview sent Tesla's stock down nearly 9% on Friday.

It's been a precarious time for Musk and Tesla. He has said he's hoping to take the car company private at $420 per share. The announcement on Twitter has prompted two lawsuits and reports of government scrutiny. Musk has also been dealing with production setbacks with the Model 3, the company's first mass-market car. The car only just recently hit its production goal of 5,000 vehicles a week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities