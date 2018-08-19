Trump compares Mueller probe to McCarthyism

President Donald Trump on Sunday compared the special counsel investigation to McCarthyism, saying Robert Mueller made the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy "look like a baby."

"Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt!," Trump tweeted.

Donald Trump Political Figures - US Continents and regions Eastern Europe Europe Government and public administration Investigations Politics Robert Mueller Russia Russia meddling investigation Government bodies and offices US federal government White House Government organizations - US US Congress US Senate

McCarthy led a Cold War-era inquisition of alleged Communists who he claimed had infiltrated American governmental institutions. The Wisconsin Republican's assertions, famously voiced in a speech in 1950, contributed to the paranoia and fear known as "the Red Scare." A special Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee investigated McCarthy's initial claims about Communists infiltrating the State Department and found them to be "a fraud and a hoax."

Upon becoming chairman of the Senate Government Operations Committee's subcommittee on investigations in 1953, McCarthy expanded his probes into alleged communist activity. In 1954, he began investigating the US Army. The three months of Army-McCarthy hearings shattered the senator's image and led to his censure by the Senate.

The President's comparison between that the special counsel's investigation and the trials of McCarthyism was one of a series of tweets that lashed out at the probe Sunday morning. Trump directed particular ire at a Saturday New York Times report that White House counsel Don McGahn has been cooperating extensively with the special counsel.

The Times reported McGahn had participated in interviews spanning 30 hours over the last nine months. He provided "detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Trump obstructed justice," including providing information that the Mueller team otherwise would not have learned about, the Times reported, citing a dozen current and former White House officials and other individuals briefed on the matter.