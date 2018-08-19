Clear

Putin makes flying visit to Austrian foreign minister's wedding

Russian President Vladimir Putin was a guest at the Austrian foreign minister's wedding on Saturday, in a mo...

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 7:47 AM
Updated: Aug. 19, 2018 7:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Russian President Vladimir Putin was a guest at the Austrian foreign minister's wedding on Saturday, in a move that opposition politicians say undermines the European Union's position on Moscow.

Putin dropped in on Karin Kneissl's wedding in a remote area of southern Austria, on his way to a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel in neighboring Germany later that day.

Continents and regions

Europe

Families and children

Germany

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Political Figures - Intl

Society

State departments and diplomatic services

Vladimir Putin

Weddings and engagements

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

The Russian president was pictured dancing with Kneissl, who was dressed in a traditional "dirndl" dress, in a vineyard in Styria province.

Putin arrived with a bouquet of flowers and even brought a Cossack choir with him to entertain the bride and her groom, the entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Invitation 'symbolic and harmful'

But the invitation came under fire from some Austrian opposition politicians, who said it undermined the EU's foreign policy on Russia. The EU rolled out a raft of sanctions against Russia in 2014, in response to its occupation, and then annexation, of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

Added to this, was the expulsion of Russian diplomats from many EU countries earlier this year. That move was a response to British allegations of Kremlin involvement in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March.

Austria, which is led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), was one of the few EU countries not to follow suit and expel Russian diplomats. Kurz was also photographed at Saturday's wedding. The FPO has a cooperation agreement with Putin's United Russia party, according to Reuters.

Joerg Leichtfried, from the opposition Social Democrats party, criticized the foreign minister for inviting Putin, particularly given Austria's current presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Leichtfried said in a statement on Twitter it was "all the more symbolic and harmful to court the Russian president in this manner." Leichtfried added that he and other members of parliament had a list of inquiries for the foreign minister over this "working visit."

Foreign Minister Kneissl is not known to have a particularly close friendship with Putin, reported Reuters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
More early fog, but clearing sky by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

West Vigo Tennis Invite

Image

Sycamores close camp

Image

Parke Heritage opens with win

Image

North Vermillion beats Bosse

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities