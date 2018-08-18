Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Air Show Event Updates Full Story

At least 14 fans at Backstreet Boys concert hurt as storm rolls through

At least 14 people were sent to the hospital Saturday after a storm knocked over concert entrance trusses at...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 14 people were sent to the hospital Saturday after a storm knocked over concert entrance trusses at an Oklahoma outdoor concert venue hosting the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees, a spokeswoman for the property owner said.

The staff had begun evacuating fans in the venue after lightning was spotted, Kym Koch Thompson, a spokeswoman for WinStar World Casino and Resort, said.

Arts and entertainment

Concerts and musical performances

Music

Music and dance

Backstreet Boys

Music groups and artists

Musical groups

98 Degrees

But about 150 people in line "did not heed staff's warnings."

Thompson said the area was pounded by heavy rain and winds as strong as 80 mph.

Linda Tesfatsion was waiting for the concert to start at the venue in Thackerville when the storm went through, she said.

"Hundreds of Backstreet Boys fans playing chicken with an Oklahoma storm right now. Giant metal entrance structure, portable toilets, blew over. A handful of people left in ambulances," she wrote on Twitter with a picture of the structure that fell.

She said she saw four people put on gurneys and taken away by ambulances. A few of the injured had bandages on their heads but were able to walk, she said.

The metal structure that fell was holding up a purple banner that read "The Colosseum at WinStar," she said.

Two of the people who were hospitalized have been released, according to Thompson.

Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson tweeted, "Hey folks! Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed thru here in Thackerville, OK. Emergency crews are on the seen as tent calapsed and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production. Status of show TBD."

He sent another tweet that said, "We have a sold out house tonight. 12,000 +. So amazing! If it is safe, our lights & sound work and the weather holds we are going to GO FOR IT! But safety #1. Stand by."

On the verified account for 98 Degrees, the band tweeted, "For those of you attending the show tonight in Thackerville- we are still waiting on more information and will update you as soon as we know anything."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Early morning fog, sunny Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities