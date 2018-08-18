8.2-magnitude earthquake strikes in South Pacific off Fiji

A massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and almost the same distance from Tonga, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after midday Sunday and was almost 560 kilometers deep, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.