8.2-magnitude earthquake strikes in South Pacific off Fiji

A massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 10:26 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and almost the same distance from Tonga, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after midday Sunday and was almost 560 kilometers deep, the USGS said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Earthquakes

Hawaii

Natural disasters

North America

The Americas

Tsunamis

United States

Fiji

Melanesia

Oceania

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

