Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Air Show Event Updates Full Story

Houston school takes down 'sexist' quote from hallway wall after social media controversy

A Houston school has removed a quote popularized by a former New York madam after social media controversy o...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Houston school has removed a quote popularized by a former New York madam after social media controversy over the saying, which was posted in a hallway above school lockers, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

The quote: "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman."

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Education

Houston

Internet and WWW

North America

Sex and gender issues

Sex discrimination

Social media

Societal issues

Society

Southwestern United States

Technology

Texas

The Americas

United States

The decal letters were taken down Saturday, school district officials told KTRK.

The saying had been on a wall above lockers in Gregory-Lincoln Education Center for the Performing and Visual Arts for five years,according to KTRK, but it was removed after a mother posted an image of the quote to social media.

Some saw it as sexist or misogynistic. Some saw it as a way of reminding young people about respect.

"It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory!" wrote Twitter user lbeckman. CNN reached out to the user on Saturday, but was unable to get a response.

"Why would that be disgusting? I think it's true in BOTH senses. If you act more like a gentleman, she will act more like a lady. This is to say- if you show nobility, more people will follow suit. I believe people are looking too much into this and CREATING an issue," Michael Waters tweeted.

A famed former New York madam said she used the quote to guide her "girls" in the 1980s.

The quote has been attributed to Sydney Biddle Barrows, whose arrest in 1984 was national news because of her upscale clients and inspired a made-for-TV movie starring Candice Bergen.

In an 1987 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Barrows, a descendant of two passengers of the Mayflower, said she would tell her workers the quote was a "basic rule that you should always keep in mind."

The quote was on a wall of the Gregory-Lincoln PK-5 Education Center, according to the Houston Independent School District.

CNN reached out to Gregory-Lincoln school, a combined elementary and middle school, for comment but didn't get an immediate response.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Early morning fog, sunny Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities