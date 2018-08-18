Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Air Show Event Updates Full Story

Mountain in Wales downgraded to hill

Five measly feet.That's the distance that caused Fan y Big, a peak in the Brecon Beacons National Par...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 7:41 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 7:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five measly feet.

That's the distance that caused Fan y Big, a peak in the Brecon Beacons National Park in south Wales, to lose its status as a mountain. Now it's merely a hill.

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Wales

What happened? Did this mound shrink?

Not really. Fan y Big is still tall enough. But improved technology complicated things.

This popular hiking spot has long enjoyed a place on the list of Hewitts -- also known as mountains -- in England, Wales and Ireland.

To qualify as a Hewitt, a peak must be more than 2,000 feet high (610 meters) with a minimum drop between summit and col -- the lowest point between two peaks -- of 98.4 feet (30 meters), the park said on it Facebook page

Fan y Big, at 2,351 feet (717.6 meters), still meets the height requirement.

But Myrddyn Phillips, a mountain surveyor, used satellite technology to determine that Fan y Big's minimum drop was, well, below the minimum.

It measured at 93.4 feet (28.5 meters). That's 5 feet (1.5 meters) shorter than what is required for mountain status, the park's Facebook page noted.

"The technology is so accurate, it collects hundreds of data points to get a good average," Phillips told the BBC. "It's the same sort of technology used by GPS."

Though Fan y Big was kicked off the Hewitts list, the park took the status change in stride.

"Although, on paper we may have lost a Beacon, we all know at Brecon Beacons National Park that Fan y Big will continue to be a mountain to be climbed, a peak to be reached and a summit worth seeing.

"Let the satellites and figures show what they may, but underneath the starry night sky, the Fan y Big Beacon will continue to be a pinnacle at Wales' Best Destination."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Early morning fog, sunny Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities