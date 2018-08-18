Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Air Show Event Updates Full Story

All prosecutors can offer most clergy sex abuse victims is solace, DA says

A district attorney is lamenting his office's inability to prosecute any sex abuse allegations against Catho...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A district attorney is lamenting his office's inability to prosecute any sex abuse allegations against Catholic priests detailed in a Pennsylvania grand jury's report this week.

In Tuesday's report, the grand jury said internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania showed that more than 300 "predator priests" were credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 child victims since 1947.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholic Church sexual abuse

Catholics and catholicism

Child abuse

Child sexual abuse

Children

Christianity

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Grand jury

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Legislation

Legislative bodies

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Politics

Population and demographics

Religious groups

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

Statute of limitations

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

US Congress

US House of Representatives

US Senate

Religious leaders and clergy

Ninety-nine of the 300 priests were in the Pittsburgh Diocese, and about a third of those 99 were in Beaver County, northwest of Pittsburgh.

But because of a variety of factors -- such as the statute of limitations expiring, or the accused or accusers having died -- none of those roughly 30 Beaver County cases can be prosecuted, District Attorney David Lozier said.

Often, he said, the most his office can do for victims is offer solace.

"These are hard cases," Lozier said.

Out of all the priests accused in Tuesday's report, two have been charged on suspicion of abusing minors -- one in Pennsylvania's Erie diocese, and another in the Greensburg diocese.

READ THE GRAND JURY REPORT

The statute of limitations blocks quite a few prosecutions. Although state law currently allows child victims of sexual crimes to pursue criminal charges against their abusers until age 50 and lawsuits until age 30, that's only been the case in relatively recent years. Pennsylvania's limits were increased in the 1990s, then again the 2000s. Before, the state's limits for child sex abuse cases used to be five years for prosecution and two years for civil suits.

The problem for some victims is that they crossed their statutes of limitations before the extensions came. US Supreme Court precedent prohibits extending prosecution windows after a limit expires.

A bill before the state House would eliminate the time limit for prosecutions and move the lawsuit ceiling to age 50. A state lawmaker who survived abuse also wants to give temporary leeway to victims whose window to sue already has shut.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Early morning fog, clearing out by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities