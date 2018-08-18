Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Air Show Event Updates Full Story

Relax, binge watchers. Netflix is not adding commercials

Netflix is setting the record straight: It's not adding commercials.It is testing out video promotion...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 3:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix is setting the record straight: It's not adding commercials.

It is testing out video promotions between episodes and movies. They can be skipped.

The popular streaming service quietly started testing the videos this week.

In response, some users wrote on Reddit that they saw a video between episodes but weren't able to skip it. Others said they also got served with a video, but spotted a "skip" button. Many threatened to quit Netflix if the company adds commercials.

"We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster," Netflix explained in a statement on Friday. "It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested."

A company spokesperson said that the videos are not ads or commercials, but personalized recommendations for other shows and movies that appear on Netflix.

Netflix conducts hundreds of tests a year. Most of them aren't adopted, a spokesperson said.

In 2016, Netflix launched video previews that play when users browse. Netflix said that the videos cut down the time people spent browsing "significantly," and that it has been experimenting with different types of video since then.

Netflix has about 130 million customers worldwide. In the three months ending in July, it added about 5.2 million users — roughly 1 million less than it had expected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Early morning fog, clearing out by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities