Clear

NY Times editor says Trump's 'enemy of the people' mantra endangers journalists

The executive editor of The New York Times is "deeply concerned" by President Donald Trump's treatment of th...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The executive editor of The New York Times is "deeply concerned" by President Donald Trump's treatment of the news media, he told CNN, adding that Trump's approach jeopardizes the safety of journalists across the world.

Dean Baquet, in an interview with CNN's David Axelrod, discussed Trump's comments at a June 25 rally in West Columbia, South Carolina, at which the President again characterized journalists as "the enemy of the people."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Dean Baquet

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Journalism and news media

Media industry

Misc people

New York Times Co

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

David Axelrod

"The President has sent a message to despots abroad that you can disrespect the press," Baquet told Axelrod for an episode of "The Axe Files" that airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

In developing countries, Times journalists long have been considered the enemy and consistently work under the threat of attack from authorities, he said.

Trump's comments leave them more vulnerable than ever, Baquet said.1

"How can my correspondent in Cairo, who covers a government that's often antagonistic to the press, how can he make the case for the First Amendment and the power of the press and for covering that government independently when we have a president of the United States who says the things he says about the press?" Baquet told Axelrod.

"I can't tell you how concerning it is that this president ... essentially told those governments you can beat up the press, you can call them 'enemies of the people,'" he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Early morning fog, clearing out by mid day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunshine coming for Air Show weekend

Image

Segment Three In The Zone

Image

Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Parking issues at Terre Haute Air Show

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities