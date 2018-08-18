Clear

Nick Jonas makes it official, calls Priyanka Chopra 'future Mrs. Jonas'

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."And with those words, musician Nick Jonas confirmed Saturday t...

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 10:14 AM
Updated: Aug. 18, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

And with those words, musician Nick Jonas confirmed Saturday that he's officially engaged to "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra.

His future bride shared a similar sentiment.

"Taken ... With all my heart and soul," Chopra posted on Instagram with a photo of them lovingly gazing into each others' eyes. They posted the photos after what Indian media described as a traditional engagement ceremony in her home country. Jonas arrived in Mumbai with his parents Thursday night for the ceremony, according to CNN affiliate News 18.

The news ends weeks of speculation after a huge rock was visible in a photo of Chopra and Indian actress Raveena Tandon that the latter posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Fans have been wondering about their relationship since they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala last year. That heated up this year after reports the two were dating.

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: Fans freaking over reported engagement

Speculation of an engagement reached a fevered pitch after People reported it and the director of Chopra's latest project tweeted last month that the actress was out of his "Bharat" film with a thinly veiled reference to singer-actor Jonas.

"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. "Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

