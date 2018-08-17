Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sean Connery Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of actor and philanthropist Sean Connery. He is perhaps best known for playing Age...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 10:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of actor and philanthropist Sean Connery. He is perhaps best known for playing Agent 007, James Bond, in seven films.

Personal:
Birth date: August 25, 1930

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Europe

Movies

Northern Europe

Scotland

Sean Connery

United Kingdom

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

Birth place: Edinburgh, Scotland

Birth name: Thomas Sean Connery

Father: Joseph Connery, a factory hand and truck-driver

Mother: Euphemia (McLean) Connery, a laundress

Marriages: Micheline Roquebrune (May 6, 1975-present), Diane Cilento (November 30, 1962-October 4, 1973, divorced)

Children: with Diane Cilento: Jason (January 11, 1963)

Education: Dropped out of school at age 13

Military service: Royal Navy, 1947-1950

Other Facts:
Has won an Academy Award and a Tony Award.

Both Connery and Roger Moore played Bond in seven films.

Six actors have played the character, a British super-spy who likes his martinis "shaken, not stirred."

Timeline:
1953 - Connery makes his stage debut in the chorus of the British touring company of the musical "South Pacific."

1955 - He makes his film debut in an uncredited role in the British movie "Lilacs in the Spring."

1961 - Producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli is searching for someone to play James Bond in his upcoming film and meets Connery.

1962-1967 - Sean Connery is the first James Bond, Agent 007. He plays the character in five consecutive films in the series: "Dr. No (1962)," "From Russia with Love (1963)," "Goldfinger (1964)," "Thunderball (1965)" and "You Only Live Twice (1967)."

November 1965 - Connery admits in an interview with Playboy that he doesn't "think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman--although I don't recommend doing it in the same way that you'd hit a man. An openhanded slap is justified--if all other alternatives fail and there has been plenty of warning."

1967 - Directs and stars in "The Bowler and The Bunnet," a documentary about the Scottish shipbuilding industry's decline.

1971 - Co-founds the Scottish International Education Trust, an organization that provides grants to Scottish students and supports projects that advance Scotland.

1971 - Connery stars as Bond in "Diamonds are Forever."

1983 - Connery stars in his final Bond movie, "Never Say Never Again."

1987 - In an interview with Barbara Walters, Connery states, "I wouldn't change my opinion," about what he said to Playboy in 1965, and stands by his statement that there is "nothing particularly wrong with hitting a woman."

April 11, 1988 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in "The Untouchables."

1989 - 59-year-old Connery is voted People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive."

June 7, 1998 - Wins a Tony Award as one of three producers of the Best Play winner, "Art."

1999 - Connery is a Kennedy Center Honoree.

July 5, 2000 - Is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

2004 - Co-founds, and serves as honorary chairman of the US charity, Friends of Scotland, to promote an interest in Scotland and sustain goodwill between the US and Scotland.

July 2005 - Retires from acting.

June 2006 - Receives the American Film Institute's 34th Lifetime Achievement Award.

August 2008 - Connery's book, "Being a Scot," is published. It is part autobiography and part Scottish history.

2013 - Is involved in efforts to preserve the environmental resources of the Clifton Bay area of the Bahamas from over development, the Coalition to Protect Clifton Bay. He owns a home on New Providence Island which is in Clifton Bay.

March 2014 - In an op-ed in the New Statesman, Connery offers support for a referendum on Scotland's independence from Britain, "I believe the opportunity of independence is too good to miss."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

Image

Keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Tora! Tora! Tora! ready for flight at air show

Image

181st Open House

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities