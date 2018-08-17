Washington Post: GOP fundraiser Broidy probed for alleged influence peddling

Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy is under federal investigation for allegedly telling foreign officials he could influence the Trump administration to take certain actions in exchange for tens of millions of dollars, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Post reported that two sources said Broidy is being investigated by the Justice Department for allegedly coming up with a plan to try to talk the administration into sending a Chinese dissident back to his home country. Broidy is also being investigated based on allegations that he wanted $75 million from a Malaysian business official to get the Justice Department to end its probe of a development fund under the control of the Malaysian government, according to the report.

The Post reported that Justice Department investigators are asking for documents related to Broidy's business dealings.

Broidy's attorney Chris Clark, of the law firm Latham & Watkins, denied that his client had been involved in such dealings.

"Elliott Broidy has never agreed to work for, been retained by nor been compensated by any foreign government for any interaction with the United States Government, ever," Clark said in a statement provided to CNN. "Any implication to the contrary is a lie."

The Justice Department declined to comment to the Post. President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said he wasn't aware of a records request on Broidy, and the White House directed the Post to the Republican National Committee for comment, according to the report. The RNC also declined to comment to the Post.

Broidy resigned from his role as the RNC's deputy finance chairman in April after reports based on hacked emails surfaced that Broidy, through Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen, had paid $1.6 million to a Playboy model who became pregnant during an affair with Broidy. The model, Shera Bechard, is now suing Broidy because he didn't pay the third installment of the $1.6 million in their agreement, which included a clause keeping her from speaking about it publicly. Broidy's attorney argued the agreement was made null and void after Broidy's affair with Bechard was leaked to the press.

Broidy has accused Qatari officials of hacking his accounts due to his efforts to damage the country's government because it supports terrorism. The Qatari government called Broidy's statement a "false allegation."