Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mental evaluation ordered for arson suspect in California Holy Fire after outbursts in court

A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the man accused of starting the Holy Fire that has burned more t...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 10:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the man accused of starting the Holy Fire that has burned more than 22,000 acres in California.

Judge Kimberly Menninger ordered the evaluation after the arraignment for Forrest Gordon Clark was suspended twice due to him having several outbursts.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arrests

Arson

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Firefighters and firefighting

Fires

Labor and employment

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Law enforcement

North America

Property crimes

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Workers and professionals

"I have a doubt about the competence of this defendant," Menninger said during the hearing in Santa Ana.

Clark was arrested last week on suspicion of setting off the blaze after he allegedly sent a text to a volunteer fire chief two weeks ago saying, "The place is going to burn." He faces two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with starting the Holy Fire in Cleveland National Forest, which has burned 22,896 acres and was 85% contained as of Friday morning.

Clark's outbursts Friday morning weren't the first time he displayed erratic behavior in court. Last week, Clark appeared in an Orange County court and yelled, "It's all a lie!" as a judge read the charges against him.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Milligan said last week that he's known Clark for decades and has long warned he posed a danger to the community.

Milligan said he was so wary of the suspect that he avoided going to the area of the remote Orange County canyon where Clark lives.

Milligan said that Clark came to his home some weeks ago to return items he said he had "borrowed" from the fire department.

When he told Clark he wanted nothing to do with him, the suspect swore at him and called him a jerk, Millian said.

The next morning, Milligan said, he got a mysterious text from an unknown number: "911 call sheriff." Milligan called back and though the reception was poor in the canyon, he recognized Clark's voice, he said. Later came an expletive-laden text that ended with the ominous warning: "The place is going to burn just like you planned."

Milligan said he did not know what that meant, adding that Clark sent emails to other people in which he talked about burning something.

If found guilty, Clark faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Before his arrest, Clark told a freelance cameraman he was asleep when the fire started and had no idea how it began.

In addition to the Holy Fire, firefighters in California are battling 15 blazes across the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

Image

Keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Tora! Tora! Tora! ready for flight at air show

Image

181st Open House

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities