Clear

60 ex-CIA officials tell Trump 'the country will be weakened' if a political litmus test is applied to experts

Sixty former CIA officials warned President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday that "the country will be ...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 8:27 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 8:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sixty former CIA officials warned President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday that "the country will be weakened if there is a political litmus test applied before seasoned experts are allowed to share their views."

The letter, which comes after Trump's decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance, was signed by former CIA officials who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations in positions such as analysts, senior analysts and officers.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Central Intelligence Agency

Government organizations - US

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

It adds to a growing outcry against the President's recent action and comes after more than a dozen former senior intelligence officials denounced the move as "ill-considered" and "unprecedented" in a separate statement.

"All of us believe it is critical to protect classified information from unauthorized disclosure," reads the statement from the former CIA officials. "But we believe equally strongly that former government officials have the right to express their unclassified views on what they see as critical national security issues without fear of being punished for doing so."

The statement goes on to say, "Our signatures below do not necessarily mean that we concur with the opinions expressed by former Director Brennan or the way in which he expressed them. What they do represent, however, is our firm belief that the country will be weakened if there is a political litmus test applied before seasoned experts are allowed to share their views."

The President announced his decision to revoke Brennan's clearance on Wednesday and accused the former CIA chief, who has been a prominent critic of Trump, of "lying" and giving "increasingly frenzied commentary," which the President described as "wholly inconsistent with access to the nation's most closely held secrets."

Later, however, Trump connected his move to strip Brennan's security clearance to the Russia investigation during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying the probe was a "witch hunt" and "these people led it."

The President has said he is considering revoking the security clearances of other individuals as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

Image

Keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Tora! Tora! Tora! ready for flight at air show

Image

181st Open House

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities