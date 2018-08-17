Clear

WSJ: Cohen reversed course on Daniels payment

Michael Cohen informed a representative for Stormy Daniels he was willing to strike a deal to buy her silence only after the release of the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" recording where President Donald Trump can be heard talking about grabbing women without their consent, The Wall Street Journal reported. CNN's Sara Sidner reports.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 6:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Cohen informed a representative for Stormy Daniels he was willing to strike a deal to buy her silence only after the release of the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" recording where President Donald Trump can be heard talking about grabbing women without their consent, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Journal cited a person familiar with the conversation that took place between Cohen, Trump's former attorney, and Daniels' representative just one day after the October 2016 release of the recording. The newspaper reported that Cohen indicated during that conversation that "he was open to a deal," despite having "initially balked at the idea."

The same source told the Journal that Cohen "resisted" making a payment to Daniels when the idea was proposed in September 2016.

Daniels is a former adult film star who claims she had a consensual sexual encounter with Trump, who denies any affair.

Citing individuals familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that federal prosecutors in New York state believe that the "Access Hollywood" recording may have caused Cohen to take action to keep negative stories about Trump out of the news. Federal prosecutors are investigating if that payment to Daniels was an illegal contribution to the campaign or should have been disclosed by the Trump campaign.

A spokesperson for the US attorney's office in Manhattan, which is investigating Cohen, declined to comment to the Journal.

Lanny Davis, an attorney for Cohen, told the newspaper that he cannot comment on "any matters even possibly remotely related to those that might be under investigation," as a result of advice of counsel.

The White House, which has said in the past that Trump denies an affair with Daniels, did not respond to a request for comment from the Journal.

The Justice Department said in April that Cohen is under criminal investigation, a revelation that came after a raid of Cohen's properties and office.

Cohen acknowledged to The New York Times in February that he had made a $130,000 payment to Daniels, but said that neither the Trump organization nor the campaign had reimbursed him.

Trump's story over the payment, meanwhile, has shifted. In April, the President denied knowing about the payment when questioned by reporters. The following month, Trump said on Twitter that Cohen had entered into an agreement "to stop the false and extortionist accusations" that he claimed were made by Daniels.

The acknowledgment from Trump came after the President's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the hush money payment.

The payment to Daniels "is going to turn out to be perfectly legal," Giuliani said at the time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for stabbing

Image

Explosive devices found in southern Vigo County home

Image

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall