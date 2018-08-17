Clear

Tapper: Stunning admission by Trump

CNN's Jake Tapper looks back on the White House and President Trump's conflicting explanations on why he revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 6:23 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Senate Intelligence Committee's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, plans to introduce a resolution that would prevent the President from arbitrarily revoking security clearances, days after President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan.

"I will be introducing an amendment next week to block the President from punishing and intimidating his critics by arbitrarily revoking security clearances. Stay tuned," Warner tweeted Friday.

The amendment would be unlikely to pass but is expected to draw heavy Democratic support as they call attention to the controversy surrounding Trump's revoking of Brennan's clearance, a move which was announced Wednesday.

"I have a unique constitutional responsibility to protect the nation's classified information, including by controlling access to it. Today, in fulfilling that responsibility, I have decided to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency," Trump said in a statement dictated in the White House briefing room by his press secretary Sarah Sanders. "Mr. Brennan's lying and recent conduct characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation's most closely held secrets."

Brennan is the first former national security official to see his security clearance revoked since the White House announced last month that Trump was considering taking that action against several of his most vocal critics in the national security world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

Image

Vermillion County man arrested for stabbing

Image

Explosive devices found in southern Vigo County home

Image

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall