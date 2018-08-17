Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump says he is likely to strip DOJ official's clearance 'very quickly'

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would likely strip the security clearance of a Justice Department...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 5:10 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 5:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would likely strip the security clearance of a Justice Department official "very quickly," opening a new front in his battle with figures related to the special counsel investigation into his campaign and Russian election interference.

The official, Bruce Ohr, is a longtime government prosecutor who up until this week had not been a household name.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Investigations

Justice departments

National security

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

White House

Elections and campaigns

That changed on Wednesday when press secretary Sarah Sanders listed Ohr from the White House podium alongside a list of former national security and law enforcement officials who have been critical of the President and are now having their security clearances reviewed. On Friday, Trump expanded on his targeting of Ohr, whose name stood out on the list as the only official currently serving in government.

"I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace," Trump told reporters at the White House. "For him to be in the Justice Department and doing what he did, that is a disgrace."

Ohr is currently an attorney within the DOJ's criminal division, according to a source familiar with his position. He was demoted last year from a senior position within the deputy attorney general's office, CNN reported, after it was discovered that he had communicated with Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who crafted the dossier of salacious and unverified information about Trump and Russia, and the founder of the US firm, Fusion GPS, that was hired to dig up that dirt.

Little is known publicly about the extent of the relationships between Ohr and Steele and Glenn Simpson, the Fusion GPS founder, but some House Republicans have seized on them as proof of an untoward connection between government officials and the roots of the Russia investigation that they criticize.

The President has also tweeted criticism about Ohr and his wife, who was an employee of Fusion GPS. Simpson disclosed in a court filing last year that Ohr's wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion on "research and analysis of Mr. Trump," and that Simpson met with Bruce Ohr "at his request, after the November 2016 election to discuss our findings regarding Russia and the election."

Neither Bruce nor Nellie Ohr have made public remarks about the President. CNN has reached out to Ohr's personal attorney for comment.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in June, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein described Bruce Ohr's role in sober terms.

"Mr. Ohr is a career employee of the department. He was there when I arrived. To my knowledge, he wasn't working on the Russia matter," Rosenstein said. "When we learned of the relevant information, we arranged to transfer Mr. Ohr to a different office."

A Justice Department spokeswoman said she could not comment on personnel matters when asked about Ohr's position within the department and the President's criticism of him.

It's not clear what level of clearance Ohr possesses, but former officials say all Justice Department attorneys have a security clearance and its loss would be detrimental to agency work.

"Within the Department of Justice, every federal prosecutor has some level of security clearance because they're dealing with sensitive information," said Jodi L. Avergun, a former section chief at the DOJ's criminal division who now heads the white collar defense and investigations group at the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

"If someone in a sensitive position with the Department of Justice lost their security clearance it would likely make their job difficult to do," Avergun said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall