Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 5:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The judge in the trial of Paul Manafort says he has received threats, while a note from the jury indicates deliberations likely will continue Monday.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- After canceling a military parade planned for Veterans Day, President Trump blamed local politicians for inflating the cost.

-- Elon Musk opened up in an emotional interview with the New York Times that alternated between laughter and tears. "This has been the most painful year of my career," he said.

-- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is facing mounting pressure over her future, with calls from members of her own party to step aside.

-- Nearly 24 hours before a man was arrested in the disappearance of his pregnant wife and young daughters in Colorado, he stood outside his house and publicly pleaded for their safe return.

-- Trump said he asked the SEC to consider whether to stop requiring companies to report quarterly earnings.

-- Nearly 6 in 10 people say Trump has been too friendly with Russia, according to a new CNN poll.

-- Mormons don't want you calling them Mormons anymore.

-- Janet Jackson's new music is "Made For Now." The singer released her first new music in three years.

