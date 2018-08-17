Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, ISP, FBI, ATF at southern Vigo County home Full Story

CNN Poll: 41% see Russia as an enemy of the US

Four in 10 Americans see Russia as an enemy of the United States, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four in 10 Americans see Russia as an enemy of the United States, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, the largest share to say so since CNN polls began asking the question in 1999. And nearly 6 in 10 say Donald Trump has been too friendly toward Russia.

Trump's diplomatic foibles in managing the US' relationship with major allies hasn't done much to change the public's views of those allies. Broad majorities see Great Britain (90%), France (90%) and Germany (85%) as allies or at least friendly to the US, and three-quarters say the same about Israel (75%), all largely unchanged since before Trump's time in office.

But the share who see North Korea, Iran and Russia as enemies has grown. Overall, 59% call North Korea an enemy (up from 55% in 2014 and the most to say so since CNN first asked in 2000) and 41% consider Russia an enemy of the US (up from 25% saying so in 2014 and a high since the measure was first taken in 1999).

Related: Full poll results

Both those shifts follow high-profile meetings between the President and the leaders of those countries, and in the poll, are largely due to increases in the share of Democrats considering the country an enemy. On Russia, 56% of Democrats call Russia an enemy, up from 20% in 2014, and on North Korea, 61% of Democrats now consider it an enemy, up from 53% in 2014.

Republicans are behind the increased "enemy" numbers for Iran, however, with 67% of Republicans now saying Iran is an enemy, up from 58% in 2014.

The public largely disapproves of the way the President is handling foreign affairs -- 55% say they disapprove and 40% approve -- but their read on how he's handling individual relationships varies widely.

Majorities of Americans say Trump has been "about right" in his handling of the US' relationship with major European allies (60% on France, 59% on Great Britain and 55% on Germany), as well as with Israel (55% about right). But those who say the president has made missteps tend to say he's been too tough on the European allies (30% too tough vs. 7% too friendly on Germany; 27% too tough vs. 6% too friendly on Great Britain; and 23% too tough to 9% too friendly on France), and too friendly with Israel (23% too friendly to 13% too tough).

His handling of the US relationship with less friendly nations comes in for more criticism.

Almost 6 in 10 say the President has been too friendly with Russia (57%) while around a third consider it "about right" (35%). Fewer, 43% say he's been too friendly with North Korea and 42% call that relationship about right. There's a near even split on whether the President has been too tough (24%) or too friendly (21%) in dealing with China. And the judgment tilts toward "too tough" on his handling of Iran (24% vs. 18% too friendly).

There are sharp partisan differences in each of these measures, with majorities of Republicans calling Trump's diplomacy about right in each case. Russia is the low point among the president's partisans, and even there, 70% consider his handling of the relationship about right. Among Democrats, Trump gets his best marks for his handling of France, which 42% in that party consider about right.

Poll interviewing took place in the days following the imposition of new sanctions on Russia in response to the poisoning of a former Russian agent and his daughter in the UK earlier this year.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS August 9-12 among a random national sample of 1,002 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points, it is larger for subgroups.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug 17th

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall