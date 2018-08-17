Regis Philbin Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of television personality Regis Philbin.

Personal:

Birth date: August 25, 1931

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Regis Francis Xavier Philbin

Father: Frank Philbin, a personnel director

Mother: Florence Philbin

Marriages: Joy (Senese) Philbin (March 1, 1970-present), (Catherine) Kay Faylan, (1957-1968, divorced)

Children: with Joy Philbin: Jennifer and Joanna; with Kay Faylan: Danny and Amy

Education: Notre Dame University, B.A., Sociology, 1953

Military service: US Navy, 1953-1955

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:

Philbin was named after Regis High School in Manhattan, a Jesuit school his father attended.

Has appeared in numerous movies and television shows as himself, such as "Miss Congeniality," "Cheaper by the Dozen," "30 Rock," "Seinfeld" and "Spin City."

Philbin has 24 Daytime Emmy nominations, with six wins and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

He's the author of five books; two are a collection of recipes with former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Timeline:

1956 - Begins his showbiz career as a page for "The Tonight Show."

1961-1965 - Host of "The Regis Philbin Show" out of San Diego.

1967-1969 - Is Joey Bishop's sidekick on "The Joey Bishop Show."

July 11, 1968 - Philbin announces on-air that he's quitting "The Joey Bishop Show," and walks off stage, much to the surprise of Bishop and the crew. Differences are worked out and he rejoins the show four days later.

1975-1981 - Host of "A.M. Los Angeles," a local area TV talk show.

1983-1988 - Co-host of "The Morning Show" with Cindy Garvey, (later Ann Abernathy), on WABC. Gifford replaces Abernathy in 1985.

September 6, 1988-July 28, 2000 - "The Morning Show" is syndicated and becomes "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee."

1991-1995 - Hosts the Miss America pageant with Gifford.

1996 - Hosts the Miss America pageant without Gifford.

August 16, 1999-June 27, 2002 - Host of ABC's "Who Wants to be a Millionaire." The show returns in 2009 for a limited run in prime time.

July 28, 2000 - The title is shortened to "Live with Regis!" after Gifford's departure.

February 12, 2001 - Kelly Ripa debuts as Regis's co-host on "Live! with Regis and Kelly."

2001 - Philbin wins Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Game Show Host for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and Outstanding Talk Show Host for "Live with Regis!"

April 10, 2003 - Gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6834 Hollywood Blvd.

April 22, 2006 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Special for the "Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade."

April 24, 2006 - Is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

2006 - Hosts the first season of "America's Got Talent."

2006 - Is inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

June 20, 2008 - Wins the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Special for "Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade" and is also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

June 2008-June 2009 - Host of "Million Dollar Password."

January 18, 2011 - During his show announces that 2011 will be his last year on "Live! with Regis and Kelly."

June 19, 2011 - Shares a Daytime Emmy award win for Best Talk Show Host with co-host Ripa. They tie with Dr. Mehmet Oz for "The Oz Show."

November 18, 2011 - Philbin's last show on "Live! with Regis and Kelly."

June 23, 2012 - Wins a Daytime Emmy award for Best Talk Show Host with co-host Ripa.

August 19, 2013 - Premiere of "Crowd Goes Wild," Philbin's new show on the network Fox Sports 1.

April 2014 - Fox Sports 1 cancels "Crowd Goes Wild."

July 2015 - Joins the fourth hour of NBC's "Today" as a contributor, joining former co-host Gifford and Hoda Kotb.