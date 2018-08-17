Clear
This week in politics, GIF'd

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 1:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 1:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As summer comes to a close, everyone's trickling back into Washington. And it was a pretty buzzy week -- and that's not just because, as Karen Pence reminded us, Saturday is National Honey Bee Day. Here's what happened.

The White House had to contend with former staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman's new book and newly released tape recordings of her conversations with staffers and President Donald Trump.

Vice President Pence was on a tax cuts tour, in case we forgot about the tax cuts. Always pivot to the tax cuts. No one knows what they mean. But they're provocative. They get the people going.

I do not envy Sarah Sanders. She has a tough job. On top of the Omarosa story, she also had to issue a correction on a claim she made about African-American job numbers.

Do you think Cabinet members hate Cabinet meetings as much as most other people hate every meeting? I know their jobs are way more important than most of ours, but does that mean those meetings feel/are more productive? Does the President even look happy to be there? (I may or may not have written this caption during a meeting.)

American icon Aretha Franklin died this week. She had a long history in Washington, but this fist-bump with President Barack Obama in 2015 is my personal favorite.

