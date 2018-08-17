Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

An unexpected gift. A heart-felt gesture. And a reason celebrate. It's time for this week's politics-free s...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An unexpected gift. A heart-felt gesture. And a reason celebrate. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A helping hand

Every teacher in this district got a back-to-school surprise. An anonymous donor gifted them $100 each for supplies.

A touching response

A teacher battling cancer ran out of sick days. School employees showered him with theirs.

A great start

These students have a reason to clap. Their university will offer a scholarship that covers tuition to every new, current and future medical student.

A colorful rescue

They got stuck while floating on their unicorn. So, police put their roping skills to the test.

A rare discovery

A surgeon found a lost contact lens -- in a woman's eyelid.

A list to behold

Melbourne has finally lost the title of world's most liveable city. A European rival has claimed the top spot.

