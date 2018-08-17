Clear

The job market is so good, candidates aren't even showing up for interviews

Chandra Kill had scheduled face-to-face interviews with 21 candidates to fill some job openings at her emplo...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 12:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chandra Kill had scheduled face-to-face interviews with 21 candidates to fill some job openings at her employment screening firm. Only 11 showed up.

"About half flaked out," said Kill. "They seem so excited and interested, and then they don't show up or call and you are left wondering what happened. A year or two ago it wasn't like this."

With the US unemployment rate at its lowest in 18 years, and more job openings than there are people looking for work, candidates are bailing on scheduled interviews. In some cases, new hires are not showing up for their first day of work.

"We are in a unique situation where there has definitely been a shift in the employment world as far as supply and demand," said Susie Willingham, director of talent acquisition at CareHere, a health care company.

"We are all fishing from the same pond and people have choices now and have the opportunity to really explore different positions and roles and levels of compensation. And with that choice, you have people changing their minds midstream — it can be very frustrating."

She estimated that approximately 1 in 10 candidates aren't showing up for interviews, and that no-shows are more common among lower level roles.

To get called in for an in-person interview at Kill's company, candidates had to go through an hour-long online assessment and a 15-minute phone interview. So they are pretty far along in the process by the time they get invited into the office for an interview.

While there's nothing wrong with accepting another job offer, bailing on an employer without notice could have lasting effects.

"The world is small," said Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. And even if you think you don't want to work at the company, hiring managers move around. "You are compromising yourself. You don't know how this will show up to hurt you later."

He added that he's heard of a candidate being flown out for a job interview only to skip that part of the trip.

"I expect that if I send you a plane ticket and block off two hours to meet with you, you will show up." As a result, he said some companies are having candidates agree to reimburse for travel costs if they take the trip but flake on the interview.

In an effort to curb the problem, recruiters have been changing their tactics and moving through the hiring process faster. If they have a qualified candidate that seems like a good fit, they work to get them in for an interview the next day.

To be fair, either party in the hiring process can disappear without a word. Recruiters can also fail to follow up with candidates after an initial reach out or interview, especially during times of high unemployment.

"We all need to be respectful of people's time," said Willingham. "We need to keep both lines of communication open and be honest with each other. It might not be the right opportunity today, but there's no reason to burn a bridge."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall