Clear

Aretha's granddaughter shares video from March

Victorie Franklin, Aretha Franklin's granddaughter, shared video of the "Queen of Soul" singing and playing the piano in March 2018, months before she passed away.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 11:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aretha Franklin's life ended with the legendary singer comforted by loved ones, her family and friends say.

Franklin's nephew Vaughn Franklin told CNN she was "surrounded by a lot of love" as her life slipped away.

"The family was there," he said. "Just seeing her transition from where she was to where she was when I last saw her this past week was just breathtaking."

"You can't put words on it," he added. "It just broke your heart."

Franklin, 76, died Thursday from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

Her family thanked friends and fans for their support as Franklin received hospice care.

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world," the family said in a statement after her death. "Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Respect: Aretha Franklin's life in photos

In the days leading up to her death, Franklin received visits from high-profile friends including the Rev. Jesse Jackson and singer Stevie Wonder.

Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, visited Franklin along with Wonder and told People he held "her frail, frail arm."

"I was able to feel her pulse, which was strong," he said. "So she was fighting 'til the very end."

The woman he was married to from 1978 to 1984 had always been a warrior and strong, Turman said.

"Her pulse told me that she was not in surrender mode," he said. "She was going to fight it 'til the end."

How Aretha energized social movements

Turman said the pair had remained friends after their divorce, often talking on the phone.

He said he would remember her humor and stubbornness.

"She just didn't take tea for the fever, as the old folks would say," Turman said. "She was stubborn and hard to persuade. When she got her mind made up on something, you might as well pretty much forget trying to change it."

Turman said Franklin was not able to speak during his visit, but she was aware that he and Wonder were there.

"And we were able to feed off of that recognition, feed off of the moment of both sort of realizing that time was extremely precious at this time," he said. "So it was a moment full of closure."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall