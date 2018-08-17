Clear

Former intelligence leaders: Trump attempting to 'stifle free speech' with revoking Brennan's clearance

A dozen former senior intelligence officials are denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to revoke form...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A dozen former senior intelligence officials are denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance as "ill-considered" and "unprecedented."

"We all agree that the president's action regarding John Brennan and the threats of similar action against other former officials has nothing to do with who should and should not hold security clearances -- and everything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech," the former senior intelligence officials, including former CIA directors, former CIA deputy directors, and a former director of national intelligence, said in a statement released Thursday.

Central Intelligence Agency

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

John Brennan

National security

Political Figures - US

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

White House

Freedom of speech

Human rights

Michael Hayden

They went on to argue, "We have never before seen the approval or removal of security clearances used as a political tool, as was done in this case."

"Beyond that, this action is quite clearly a signal to other former and current officials," the former officials, representing both Democratic and Republican administrations, said, adding that the signal "is inappropriate and deeply regrettable."

One of the signees, former director of the CIA and NSA Michael Hayden told CNN's John Berman Friday on "New Day" that making the decision to sign the statement was not difficult.

"Using the security clearance process to punish a political opponent was simply inappropriate even though we admit that the president has absolute authority in this area," Hayden said. "It's just a bad thing to do for the health of the American republic and the health of American debate."

The former intelligence leaders added in their statement that "decisions on security clearances should be based on national security concerns and not political views."

They also defended Brennan's character and called allegations against Brennan of wrongdoing "baseless."

Hayden and James Clapper, another official on the statement and the former Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama, are both included on a list of officials that the administration is considering stripping of security clearances. Both have been outspoken against Trump.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was revoking Brennan's security clearance, first citing that the former CIA director posed a security risk. He later, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, connected Brennan's security clearance revocation with the Russia investigation, saying the probe was a "witch hunt" and "these people led it."

Brennan, who served under Obama, was one of the intelligence chiefs who signed off on the intelligence community's January 2017 assessment that Russia interfered with the intent to help Trump and to hurt Hillary Clinton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students perspective on new consolidated school

Image

Air Show road closures, parking, events

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall