Clear

John Elway: Colin Kaepernick 'had his chance' with Broncos

The Denver Broncos are in the market for a backup quarterback, but they won't be signing Colin Kaepernick....

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 8:48 AM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Denver Broncos are in the market for a backup quarterback, but they won't be signing Colin Kaepernick.

John Elway, the team's general manager, told reporters Thursday that he tried to sign Kaepernick before and it didn't work out.

Colin Kaepernick

Sports figures

AFC West

American Football Conference

Denver Broncos

Football (American)

John Elway

NFL

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

NFL National Anthem protests

Protests and demonstrations

"I said this a while ago: Colin had his chance to be here," Elway said. "We offered him a contract. He didn't take it."

Back when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick ignited a controversy that shows no sign of going away when he refused to stand during the National Anthem, protesting what he believes are racial injustices and ongoing police brutality in the US.

However, a few months before Kaepernick started his protest, Elway tried to work out a deal to trade for the quarterback.

The two couldn't agree on a pay cut, though, so Kaepernick remained with the 49ers. Later that year, during the preseason, he started his protest.

Following the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers contract and became a free agent. Since then no NFL team has signed him and in October Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming teams are colluding to deny him a job.

On Thursday, Elway alluded to the case, in which several owners, as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, have already been deposed.

"As I said in my deposition -- and I don't know if I'm legally able to say this -- he's had his chance to be here," Elway said. "He passed it."

Kaepernick wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN Sport.

READ: Titans star says he'll protest during anthem and take fine

READ: Oklahoma college quarterback signs $4.66M MLB contract

READ: NFL game at Spurs switched to Wembley Stadium

'You don't get a chance to play a lot of time'

The Broncos went with Trevor Siemian as their starter for 14 games in 2016 and 10 games in 2017. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in March.

The current quarterbacks on the Broncos' roster are Case Keenum, Chad Kelly and Paxton Lynch.

Keenum is the starter, while Kelly, a 2017 seventh-round pick who has never taken a snap in a regular-season game, has moved up to the backup role. Lynch, whom the Broncos drafted in the first round in 2016, has been demoted to third string.

"We'll wait and see what happens," Elway said on whether the backup he wants is currently on his roster.

"We'll wait through this week and see what happens and go from there. I feel like we still have time. At the end, guys continue to take their reps and we'll go from there."

Elway was asked what characteristics he's looking for in a backup quarterback.

"Somebody that can win football games," he said. "I think that's the key thing. The backup is a guy that you have confidence in that if something were to happen to your starter, that he has the experience and the ability to come in and help you win a football game. Not necessarily carry the football game, but help you win a football game.

"It's a different quality because you have to be ready all the time, and mentally be ready all the time. You don't get a chance to play a lot of time. I think that's as hard as it is to find a starter. It's just as hard to find a guy that can back up. We're always looking for those."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms still on tap
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scattered showers and storms are still a prominent part of the forecast for your Friday.

Image

Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

Kathleen Ming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall