Hear Lara Trump discuss salary with Omarosa

1. Aretha Franklin

What's the proper way to say good-bye to a queen? When it's the Queen of Soul, the only right way is through song. And that's what people around the world did as word got out that Aretha Franklin had died of pancreatic cancer at age 76. It seemed like Franklin's music was everywhere -- car radios blasting "Respect," women walking down the street humming "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," her classic "Think" on a virtual loop on TV.

Franklin's career lasted more than half a century, yielding 88 Billboard chart hits and 18 Grammy awards. In her peak, from the late '60s to mid '70s, she had more than two dozen Top 40 hits. But more than all that, she was a cultural touchstone. Her music energized both the civil rights and women's rights movements, and her voice became the paradigm that all singers who came after her compared themselves to. You can read more about her remarkable life here, click through photos and check out tributes from around the world.

2. Politics

The Defense Department postponed the big military parade President Trump wanted. Instead of having it this Veterans Day, it's being pushed to sometime in 2019. A reported $92 million price tag and pushback from the American Legion probably didn't help. But that's not all that's going on ...

Security clearances: The man who oversaw the bin Laden raid slammed President Trump over revoking the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan. Retired Adm. William McRaven, in a Washington Post op-ed, defended Brennan, declared Trump had embarrassed the nation and said he'd "consider it an honor" if the President took his security clearance, too. Word is more clearances could be stripped from others in the coming days.

Omarosa: A day after losing the news cycle to the security clearances story, Omarosa Manigault Newman snatched it back by releasing a new audio recording. In this one, Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, is heard discussing a job offer, which Manigault Newman claims was a hush agreement. The New York Times reports the ex-White House aide could have as many as 200 recordings, so this might go on for a while.

Paul Manafort trial: Jurors will deliberate again today in the trial of the ex-Trump campaign manager. The jury asked the judge four questions, including for a definition of reasonable doubt.

3. China

A new Pentagon report says China is likely training pilots for missions that target the United States. The annual report, which details Chinese military developments, also says China is looking at developing nuclear capability on its long-range bombers. That would, for the first time, give the Chinese the ability to launch nukes from "land, sea and air." Chinese President Xi Jinping has made no secret of his desire to modernize China's armed forces. And one CIA official says China wants to replace the US as the world's superpower.

4. Clergy sex abuse

The Vatican has finally broken its silence on that explosive Pennsylvania grand jury report that detailed decades of sex abuse of children by clergy and cover-ups by church leaders. "Shame and sorrow" are the words used by a Vatican spokesman to express the church's response. But Pope Francis, whose papacy is being tested by an avalanche of sex abuse scandals from around the globe, has yet to publicly talk about the report. In Pennsylvania, lawmakers are considering expanding statues of limitations so more victims can seek justice.

5. Drug overdoses

Drug overdose deaths in the US rose almost 7% in 2017, according to a report from the CDC. And they've nearly doubled over the last decade. The reason for the increase isn't a surprise -- it's the opioid epidemic. Opioids -- which include prescription painkillers, heroin and other illegal synthetic drugs -- account for almost 68% of the total deaths.

Bad movie

So much for seeing a movie every day. MoviePass is changing its service again. Now, it limits the films and showtimes that are available each day.

Free ride

If you can get into NYU's med school, you don't have to worry about tuition. The school just made tuition free for all its medical students.

Deaf jam

Meet the man who is bringing the music of Chance the Rapper and others to the deaf community.

Dress you up

The Air Force feels like its dress blues look too much like business suits, so it's stepping back in time for inspiration to give the uniforms a new look.



Quiz time

Madonna is holding a fundraiser for Malawi's children to celebrate what?

A. her new album

B. her 60th birthday

C. her new movie

D. her new clothing line

Play "Total Recall: The CNN news quiz" to see if you're right.

"There are hundreds, thousands rather, of bridges at risk of collapse."

Settimo Martinello, director of a company that inspects 50,000 bridges in Italy, warning after the fatal Morandi Bridge collapse that other bridges in the country are in danger of failing, too

Headed to a theater this weekend? If you're a fan of Mark Wahlberg, you'll love "Mile 22," CNN's Brian Lowry says. And "Crazy Rich Asians" is in theaters, too; despite all the cultural significance attached to it, Lowry says it's really just a good, old-school rom-com. On the small screen, Netflix premieres "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening's new show, "Disenchantment."

If the shoe fits ...

Apparently, dog shoes are a thing now (I know, right), so this guy shows just how excited his three Siberian huskies are to put them on. (Click to view.)