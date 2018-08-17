Hours before his arrest, a Colorado man pleaded for his family's return

Nearly 24 hours before Chris Watts was arrested in the disappearance of his pregnant wife and young daughters in Colorado, he stood outside his porch and pleaded for their safe return.

"I hope that she's somewhere safe right now with the kids," he said Tuesday, a day after his wife and daughters vanished from their Frederick home. " ... If somebody has her and they're not safe, I want them back now."

Arrests Children Colorado Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal law Demographic groups Families and children Family members and relatives Investigations Law and legal system Law enforcement Missing persons North America Population and demographics Society Southwestern United States The Americas United States Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Homicide Murder

A day later, on Wednesday night, he was taken into custody in the disappearance of Shanann Watts, 34, and their two daughters -- Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

On Thursday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials discovered three bodies they believe to be Watts and her two children, but are working to confirm their identities.

An adult woman's body was found on the property of a petroleum and gas company where Chris Watts previously worked. Police declined to say where the girls' bodies were discovered, but said they were close to the remains believed to be their mother's.

Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant.

Watts had an 'emotional' talk with his wife

The finding of the bodies marked a major turning point in a case that stunned the nation -- and especially the close-knit community of Frederick, about 30 miles north of Denver.

In an interview outside his house Tuesday, Chris Watts told local media that his wife arrived home from a work event in Arizona about 2 a.m. Monday. He said he left for work a few hours later -- about 5:15 a.m.

"She'd barely gotten into bed, pretty much," he said, according to CNN affiliate KMGH .

During the day, he said, he called and texted her three times, but she did not respond. A friend contacted him and told him she was trying to reach her too, but had not heard back, he said.

"I came home ... and then walked in the house and nothing was here ... she wasn't here, the kids weren't here. Nobody was here," Watts said. "Could she just have taken off? I don't know."

Frederick Police Department received a missing person call just before 2 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Ian Albert said. They conducted a welfare check after a friend called and requested one.

The two planned to meet later, but Watts didn't answer her phone or show up for a doctor's appointment, the friend said.

When asked by the reporter whether they had argued before her disappearance, Chris Watts said, "We had an emotional conversation, I'll leave it at that. I just want them back."

The children were excited to be big sisters

Before his arrest, Watts described to reporters how much he missed his wife and daughters. The house felt empty without them, he said, and their daughters were not there to run him over when he walked into the house.

"My kids are my life," he told the affiliate. "Those smiles light up my life."

Just months earlier, in June, an excited Shanann Watts posted videos on Facebook that showed her telling her husband and children that she's pregnant. In one video, she's wearing a T-shirt with the words, "Oops we did it again" as her husband walks into the room.

"Really? That's awesome," he responds. In another video, she shares the news with the girls.

"Guess what girls? Mommy has a baby in her belly," she tells the squealing girls, who jump up and down, then envelope her in a hug.

"I'll give the baby a hug," Bella says, leaning down to wrap her arms around her mother's belly.

Husband faces three counts of murder

Frankie Rzucek is identified on Shanann Watts' Facebook page as her brother. He said he just wants to know why anyone would harm his sister.

"I just want 30 seconds alone with that heartless psychopath. May Satan have mercy on his soul," he posted on Facebook. "Doesn't take a genius to know who was suspect."

Local authorities are working with the FBI and state investigators to determine what happened.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive or other details in the case. A judge sealed the arrest affidavit, which might have provided that information.

During a bond hearing Thursday, prosecutors said they believed they were killed inside the house, but did not elaborate, KMGH reported.

Watts faces three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, police said. CNN has reached out to Watts' public defender, but has not heard back. He's being held without bond, with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Weld County prosecutors have until Monday to formally charge him, and officials may unseal the arrest affidavit then.