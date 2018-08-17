Clear

Massachusetts man indicted on 52 charges after 3 bodies found at his home

A Massachusetts man has been indicted on 52 charges and is accused of raping, kidnapping and killing three w...

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 2:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Massachusetts man has been indicted on 52 charges and is accused of raping, kidnapping and killing three women, whose bodies were found in his home in May.

The charges against Stewart Weldon include three counts of first-degree murder, eight counts of strangulation, nine counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape, five counts of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of kidnapping.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Law enforcement

Massachusetts

North America

Northeastern United States

Policing and police forces

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Society

The Americas

United States

Arrests

Criminal law

Indictments

Law and legal system

Kidnappings and abductions

According to the indictment from the Hampden County Grand Jury, Weldon is accused of assaulting and beating the three women "with intent to murder" leading to their deaths, according to the indictment.

The three women were identified as Ernestine Ryans, 47, of Springfield; America Lyden, 34, of Springfield; and Kayla Escalante, 27, of Ludlow. Two had been reported as missing in the distant past, and Lyden had been reported missing in December, according to a Springfield police Facebook post, that had asked for information on her whereabouts. According to the indictment, they were killed sometime between August 2017 to May 30.

The indictment also lists at least seven additional victims by their initials, who were allegedly raped, kidnapped, strangled or assaulted.

"With these fifty-two indictments in hand, we will now begin a vigorous prosecution with an eye towards justice for the victims and their families," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

Traffic stop led to discovering bodies

The case began when police attempted to pull over Weldon for a broken taillight on May 27. Weldon led them on a chase, police said, and he eventually crashed into a police cruiser and fought officers who tried to arrest him.

An injured woman who was in the car with Weldon thanked police for saving her life, telling officers through tears, "He's going to kill me," according to the police report.

The woman told the officers that he held her captive in his home for the last month and raped her several times. Police recovered two knives from Weldon's pockets, according to court records.

She suffered several stab wounds, marks from being hit with a blunt object and a possible fractured jaw, court records said. The woman told police Weldon hit her with a hammer. The woman was an acquaintance of Weldon's, Gulluni said in June.

The investigation led police to search Weldon's house, which is registered to his mother, according to property records. And there, police found three bodies on the property, Gulluni said.

During his arraignment in June, Weldon had pleaded not guilty to initial charges of kidnapping, threat to commit a crime, carrying a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. CNN could not reach his attorney at that time.

Weldon had three active warrants and a revoked driver's license at the time of his arrest, according to court records. Weldon has previously been charged with crimes in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

Kathleen Ming

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall