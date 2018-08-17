Clear

Police tase grandma looking for dandelions

Police in Chatsworth, Georgia, tased and arrested an 87-year-old woman who was using a knife to cut dandelions.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 1:28 AM
Updated: Aug. 17, 2018 1:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An 87-year-old grandmother using a knife to cut dandelions in the woods near her rural Georgia home last week was taken down by a police Taser and arrested, according a police report.

Martha Al-Bishara was arrested for criminal trespass and obstruction of a police officer, according to the report. Chatsworth Police said Al-Bishara did not drop a steak knife despite several commands and a demonstration by officers. At one point, she walked toward officers with the knife, police said.

Police had gone to a wooded area near a Boys and Girls Club last Friday after an employee called 911 to report that an elderly woman was walking around with a knife in the community, around 80 miles north of Atlanta.

"There's a lady walking on the bike trails, she has a knife and she won't leave," the caller told a dispatcher. "She told me she doesn't speak English, and she's walking up the trail with a knife towards me."

"It looks like she's walking around looking for something, vegetation to cut down or something. She has a bag too," the caller said.

The Boys and Girls Club employee told the dispatcher that the woman did not seem to be a threat. "But she came at you with a knife, though, right?" the dispatcher asked. "No, she just brought the knife onto the property in her hand, she didn't try and attack anybody or anything," the caller said.

Police arrive, order woman to drop knife

Two Chatsworth officers along with Police Chief Josh Etheridge arrived at the scene, and repeatedly asked Al-Bishara, to drop the knife, according to the police report. "Her demeanor was calm, even when we had our guns out," an officer noted in the police report.

Officers began making hand gestures to indicate dropping a knife, but the woman still did not comply, the report states.

Etheridge told CNN affiliate WTVC that he took a knife from his pocket, showed it to Al-Bishara, and "threw my knife down on the ground, trying to make her understand what we wanted her to do."

At that point, Al-Bishara began to walk toward the group and did not react when one of the officers turned on his Taser, according to the police report.

"The female did not react to the Taser being on, or the white light coming from the end of the Taser," the reporting officer noted.

When Al-Bishara was approximately five yards away, still holding the knife in her hand, the officer fired his Taser and struck her in the chest, according to police. Officers then helped her to her feet, and placed her in handcuffs.

Officers tased Al-Bishara just across the street from her house while she was on property belonging to the Boys and Girls Club, according to WTVC.

Another woman who then arrived on the scene identified herself as Al-Bishara's daughter-in-law. She said that the older woman typically wanders into the woods looking for dandelions and collects them using a knife, according to the police report.

The daughter-in-law also said Al-Bishara has dementia and speaks Arabic.

Etheridge told WTVC police used the least possible force, and he believes his officers' actions were justified.

The Taser pointed at Etheridge and unholstered firearm should have been indication of what wanted Al-Bishara to do, according to the police chief.

"Most people, that's kind of the universal command for 'stop,' " Etheridge said.

'My grandma did not look violent'

Al-Bishara, a Syrian native, usually puts the dandelions in a salad she often makes for her husband, according to WTVC. Family members said the recipe is common in her culture, the station reported.

But the dandelions were not blooming in her yard and they couldn't find any in the store, her granddaugther, Martha Douhne, told the station.

So, Al-Bishara crossed the street, headed for the vacant lot, where she had picked dandelions before, according to WTVC.

Douhne said her grandmother didn't understand what police wanted her to do, and police shouldn't have used a Taser on her.

"Obviously, my grandma did not look violent," Douhne told WTVC. "With the three, four officers that were here, I think they could have controlled her in other ways."

Al-Bishara's court appearance is scheduled for September 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday late forecast

Image

Getting ready for fall allergies

Image

The Clydesdales at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute

Image

Opioid meeting in Sullivan County

Image

Mobile command center set up for Terre Haute Airshow

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

West Vigo boys soccer

Image

Kathleen Ming

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall