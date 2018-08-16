Clear

Mueller's team has 3 times the evidence for Paul Manafort's next trial than his current trial

The Special Counsel's Office has almost three times the number of exhibits it wants to show a jury in Paul M...

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:12 PM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 10:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Special Counsel's Office has almost three times the number of exhibits it wants to show a jury in Paul Manafort's next criminal trial compared with what it used in his Virginia case.

The evidence for the two trials largely doesn't overlap, according to a court filing Thursday from Manafort's legal team.

Continents and regions

Court trials

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Law and legal system

North America

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Virginia

The two criminal cases that President Donald Trump's former campaign manager faces do overlap in how they hinge on his alleged political consulting work in Ukraine. But the filing on Thursday shows just how expansive an investigation Robert Mueller's team has conducted on Manafort, and how the next trial could be just as revelatory as the first.

In Manafort's Virginia trial, which began on July 31, prosecutors presented nearly 400 financial records, emails and other documents to the jury. Manafort's team says the prosecutors have "well over" 1,000 pieces of evidence lined up for the DC federal case, set to go to trial in September. The judge in DC told the prosecutors on Thursday to "review" their evidence collection "with an eye towards streamlining the presentation of its case."

The reveal of the amount of evidence prosecutors are preparing came in a court filing Thursday.

For the past three weeks, Manafort's lawyers have been arguing in a Virginia federal courtroom for his innocence on alleged tax and bank fraud crimes. The jury began deliberating Thursday morning and there had not yet been a verdict as of Thursday night.

Manafort's next trial, on foreign lobbying and money laundering charges, is set to begin Sept. 17 in DC federal court and last several weeks longer.

His lawyers wrote to the DC federal district judge that the trial in Virginia has hampered their ability to meet a coming filing deadline. The defense team asked the judge on Thursday to push that deadline back.

The trial in Virginia "has not allowed defense counsel sufficient time to confer with the Special Counsel's Office" on their plans for the September trial, the defense lawyers said.

"Review of these materials will be time-consuming," the lawyers wrote. "This task simply cannot be accomplished while Mr. Manafort's legal team is engaged in trial before Judge (T.S.) Ellis."

Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed to give them four additional days.

This is the second time Manafort's team has asked to move the deadline back.

The Special Counsel's Office opposed the requests for deadline extensions, because Manafort has known the DC trial date for almost half a year and chose to split his criminal charges into the two separate trials.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Preview

Image

NC WV Preview

Image

Local VIPs take flight with the Blue Angels

Image

The planes start coming into Terre Haute

Image

New Vigo County income tax gets broken down

Image

UMV Letter to residents

Image

Larry Bucshon stops at Union Hospital

Image

How will the weather shape up for the air show?

Image

Volunteers clean up downtown Terre Haute

Image

Back to school at the Woods

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong