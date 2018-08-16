Pentagon postpones Trump's military parade

The Department of Defense says the military parade originally scheduled for Veterans Day will be postponed.

"The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I," said Defense Department spokesman Col. Rob Manning in a statement. "We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.