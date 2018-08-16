Clear

Pentagon postpones Trump's military parade

The Department of Defense says the military parade originally scheduled for Veterans Day will be postponed....

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 8:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Department of Defense says the military parade originally scheduled for Veterans Day will be postponed.

"The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I," said Defense Department spokesman Col. Rob Manning in a statement. "We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

